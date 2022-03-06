Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and members of other political parties in Kwande local government area of Benue State have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Governor Ortom Samuel Ortom who received them at Adikpo, the headquarters of Kwande, assured them of equal opportunities and treatment as bonafide members of the party.

The governor said the triumphant outings of the PDP in various elections across the country in recent times was a sign that the party would return to power at the centre and win more states during the 2023 general elections.

The PDP won Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC; Bwari and Kuje Area Councils in the recent FCT council elections. It also won 44 out of 62 councillorship seats in the FCT as well as the by-election in the Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency seat in Plateau State.

Ortom said; “It is obvious that Nigerians have rejected the APC for bad leadership and as such, there is no justifiable reason why a Benue person that is being hunted by militia herdsmen with active support from the APC-led government at the centre will leave the PDP for the APC.

“I want to assure the lead defectors and their teeming supporters of equal opportunities in the party, because the PDP as a party believes in justice, fairness and equity.”

Also speaking, the senator representing Benue North East Senatorial District, Senator Gabriel Suswam, tasked the defectors and people of the state on unity of purpose, saying Nigerians need real men like Governor Ortom who can stand firm on issues of national unity.

Earlier, the state chairman of the PDP, Sir John Ngbede who was represented by the party’s deputy chairman, Isaac Mfo, said the party was happy with its growth in Benue North East through the efforts of Senator Suswam, Bob Tyough and other leaders.

In their separate remarks, a former speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Chief Mrs Margaret Icheen, House of Representatives member for Kwande-Ushongo, Hon Bob Tyough and Chief Mimi Orubibi all said the people of Kwande were leaving the APC in droves because they saw nothing good in the party.

Responding on behalf of the defectors, the former chairman of Kwande local government area, Terhile Iorchir, commended the governor for his support for Kwande people and expressed the hope that Kwande would be supported again to produce the next governor in 2023.

Other leaders who joined the PDP with their supporters included Col. Basil Kwembeh (rtd), Hon. James Vandefan, Engr. John Ikyembe, Hon. Samuel Uke and Hon. Moses Ichor.