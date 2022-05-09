Benue State governorship aspirant on the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Godwin Tyoachimin, has urged potential electorate to vote only the right people into positions of authority to salvage the state from its current challenges, so as to avoid any regret.

Ityoachimin who made this known during an interface with the media said doing this would help the electorate to hold politicians accountable whenever they deviate from their campaign promises, adding that it will also bring sanity into the political system at the National, State and local levels.

The governorship hopeful who promised to use technology to fight criminality in the state to enable farmers to go back to the land also assured farmers of the establishment of buying centres which will be manned by licensed agents to ensure available markets for all farm produce, if elected come 2023.

“As a Benue son, I am very much aware of what the state has been losing in agriculture, the problem of an average Benue Farmer is the availability of market for his or her produce, processing and storage facilities to avoid post-harvest losses, so if elected come 2023, I will ensure that all these are in place, for farmers to have value for their produce”

“As a public servant who has served my country for over 30 years, I will bring my wealth of experience to bear on the state through the opening of rural roads that will encourage industrialization and as well bring market closer to the rural populace”

On unemployment, Itoachimin said he wouldrevive all the moribund industries in the State to take the teeming unemployed population which is mostly youths off the street, saying, if this is done it will help in dousing youths restiveness.