BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

Benue State House of Assembly has approved the suspension of the Chairman, Vandeikya Local Government Council, Mrs Kukase Garba for three months.

The approval for the suspension was sequel to a correspondence from the governor through the Secretary to the state government, Prof. Anthony Ijohor which was read by the Speaker to members during plenary.

Our Correspodent gathered the Executive Governor of Benue State dated has receive a letter dated 11th March, 2021 from the Vandeikya Legislative Council, which they unanimously passed a vote of no confidence on the Executive Chairman.

It was also gathered that the allegations made by the Legislative Council against the chairman, Hon. Mrs Kukase Garba includes, Failure to inform the Legislative Council of the monthly income and expenditure of the Local Government in violation of section 58(b) and 87(3) of the Local Government Establishment Law 2007″

Others are, misappropriation of public funds; failure to present Budget Estimates to the Local Government Legislative Council; abuse of Executive power as she runs the affairs of the Local Government Legislative Council as a sole Administrator.

According to the correspondence, the suspension is in line with the Benue State Local Government Establishment Law, 2007.

In an interview with our Correpondent, the Leader Legislative Council, Hon. Ngutor Abojov explained that members of the Council took the decision following the failure of the Chairman to submit the Monthly Income and Expenditure of the Council, failure to submit Budget estimates among other things we

ADVERTISEMENT

“Infact the house is happy with the decision of the Governor, to repond swiftly to our request, what he did is an exmple of a listening leader, especially to the Legislative arm of Government at the grassroot and this will help the Local Government to stand well”

“As you can see, some of these Chairmen feels we the Legislative arm at the grassroot don”t have the right to caution them, but it is part of our primary function to follow whatever they are doing, we are elected from our various Council Wards to know what exactly is going on at LG, and you could imagine the Chairman not carrying us along to know how things are going”