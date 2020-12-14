Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has acknowledged President Muhammadu Buhari’s directives to security agencies to tackle terrorists operating in the country, and reiterated his administration’s resolve to end herdsmen attacks in the state.

This is even as the governor, during a visit at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) Makurdi to identify with the seven victims of the recent alleged herdsmen attack from Tse-Angbande who are receiving treatment at the hospital, promised to take over the treatment of the injured.

Recall that members of the Tse-Angbande community are currently on the run following an attack in the wee hours of Friday that almost wiped out the entire family of Ermberga Akwa.

The governor alongside the state commissioner of Police, Garba Mukaddas, and other top security personnel, who visited the community at the weekend, disclosed that armed herdsmen in their usual guerila pattern struck when members of the community were asleep, killing four Ermberga Akwa and his three children.

Our correspodent, who spoke with some of the survivors including Veronica Terhemba Akwa, a 27 year-old mother of three, explained that the attackers came around 11pm on Friday night when everyone was asleep, broke into her room and shoot her husband on the head where he died instantly.

Addressing journalists during the visit, the governor said he was in the hospital to identify with survivors of the attack, who being treated of severe injuries sustained from the attack.

The governor while condemning the barbaric act recalled that a few weeks ago, the herders came without cattle and killed a man and his wife at Tse-Tyohemba in the same axis of Makurdi, where security agents trailed and apprehended three of the assailants.

He appealed to residents who were packing out of the community in large numbers for fear of further attacks not to pack out for the herders to come and occupy their homes, assuring them that security has been

beefed up to ensure 24-hour vigilance in the affected areas to prevent a reoccurence of the ugly development even as he urged them to cooperate with security operatives.