BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

Benue State Commissioner For Heath and Human Services Dr Joseph Ngbea has disclosed that over 149 Countries of the World are endemic to the Negleted Tropical Diseases (NTDs) with over 1.6 billion people infected.

The Commissioner who disclosed this during the commemoration of the World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day organized by the Ministry of Health and Human Services Neglected Tropical Diseases Control and Elimination in partnership with SightSavers said the celebration will help in ending Neglect to eliminate the diseases.

Dr Ngbea also disclosed that among the Twenty NTDs Identified by the World Health Organization, Benue State is endemic to five of them which includes Onchocerciasis, Limphatic Filariasis, Schitosomiasis, Soil Transmitted Helminths and Tracoma.

According to him “Limphatic Filariasis is found in 18 Local Governments, Onchocerciasis that leads to blindness is found in all the 23 LGs, Schitosomiasis is found in 22 LGs, Soil Transmitted Helminths is found in 16 LGs while Tracoma is found in 3 LGs.

“In the past we used to have programme funding partners like UNICEF and SightSavers but because of the COVID-19 lockdown, most of the partners are not accessible again, but I want to let you know that the celebration will help in re-awakening our interactions with funding partners and as well help in creating awareness for the treatment and prevention of NTDs”

Earlier the Director of Public Health Dr Terna Kur who spoke on the day’s Theme ‘Beat NTDs; End The Neglect’ appealed to Government at all levels to put more Efforts on the issue of Vector Control disclosing that most of the diseases are linked to Vector bites.

“Most of these diseases are linked to Vector bites, when one has contact with them, so Vector Control is very important through fumigation of Communities prone to these diseases, so I want to appeal to citizens to imbibe the culture of personal hygiene which is also important in knockingout of Vectors that are carriers of these parasites”

While calling on Government at all levels to give more attention to NTDs to reduce the rate of prevalence, Dr Kur lamented the way the diseases have grossly affected the Socio- Economic wellbeing of the people leaving most of them with permanent disabilities especially at the rural areas which often lead to

Stigmatization.

He also appealed to Government to work towards the provision of portable water to Communities prone to NTDs, saying, these diseases also have some link with Water shortage and pollution .

“As part of this years celebration, we are appealing to Government to intervene especially in the area of Water and Vector Control as part of its contribution to the attention given that is needed to eliminate the diseases”