Over 60 farmers in Gwer-East/Gwer-West Federal Constituency have been selected to participate in the capacity building workshop preparatory for the take off of the 2020 dry season farming in Benue State.

Member representing Gwer//Gwer West Federal Constituency Rt. Hon. Mark Gbillah who initiated the training explained that the gesture is to equip women and youths of his Constituency for enhanced agricultural production in order to make them economically self reliant.

Represented by the Senior Legislative Aide Vitalis Kpev, he informed that the training was aimed at guiding farmers on best farming practices to improve their yield and income.

While encouraging beneficiaries to ensure that the profit they derive from the first sales is reserved for another season so that the purpose of making them economically stable will not be defeated, Gbillah informed that 150 beneficiaries will be targeted in the next cropping season.

Earlier, the project manager, Waritak Nigeria Limited, Dr. Segun Iroko disclosed that the key areas of focus for the programme includes land selection and plant population, monitoring of the farm for sustainability, accountability and identifying the market for the products so that the local farmer will not be cheated by middlemen.