BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

Eighteen Years old Girl, Winifred Ngutesen Ingyaji has reportedly killed her Mother Mrs Mbachirin with boiled water in Innyongun, Wadata area of Màkurdi the Benue State Capital.

The Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) DSP Catherine Anene who confirmed the incedence on phone said,the suspect who poured boiled water on her Mother and Sister in-law is already in my police custody.

Our Correspondent gathered that her sister in-law, Mrs Jennifer Betsee was also burnt in the process and she is currently receiving treatment at Bishop Murray Hospital Makurdi

It was also gathered that the incident which happened in their compound closed to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Innyongun, Wadata Makurdi, started like a minor quarrel between Winifred and her brother’s wife, Jennifer ended up with a human life.

An eyewitness from same compound who wouldn’t want her name in print said, she was there when the quarrel started till the end, but she never anticipated that it will get to this dangerous level.

According to her, Jennifer bought a detergent(omo) to wash her 3-week-old baby’s wears before bathing her with the water she was boiling due to harmattan.

“But unknown to Jennifer Winifred had already used the detergent and she angrily asked Winifred why did she used it without her permission, Winifred told her that she use the detergent to wash the kettle all of them uses, and the quarrel continued, then Winifred told Jenifer ‘to hell with her’ Jennifer then became more furious and insulted Winifred back”

“Winifred who could not control her emotions went and took the water Jennifer was boiling to bath her little baby and poured on Jennifer”

In an attempt to stop her daughter wnifred from pouring more boiled water her daughter in-law’s body, the water mistakenly poured on her and she died few minutes on their way to the hospital

The PPRO further informed that the surviving sister-in-law is currently receiving treatment at the hospital while the Corpse of the mother is deposited at the Morgue.