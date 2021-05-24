Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Monday proscribed vigilante groups illegally operating in the state and directed that anyone seen wearing the group’s uniform should be arrested and prosecuted.

The governor said the Benue State Volunteer Guards, which was established through a law enacted in 2000 and recently adopted for full enforcement by the state security council and other stakeholders would be constituted.

Governor Ortom took the decision in Màkurdi shortly after a meeting with the State Commissioner of Police, State Director of DSS, State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Special Adviser on Security Matters, Permanent Secretary, Bureau for Internal Affairs, alongside some members of the disbanded vigilante groups.

According to the governor, Benue State Volunteer Guards’ personnel, who are to be recruited from kindred level, are mandated by law to complement conventional security agencies in the state.

Governor Ortom, who enjoined members of the disbanded vigilante groups interested in joining the Community Volunteer Guards to go to their kindreds to be properly enrolled while he directed his senior special assistant on security matters, Simon Iwar, to oversee the new formation with the active supervision of the special adviser on security.