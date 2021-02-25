BY HEMBADOON ORSAR Makurdi

Benue state government has donated General Hospital Otukpo to serve as university’s Teaching Hospital so as to facilitate the smooth take off of the institution.

This is even as Governor Samuel Ortom also pledged to contribute whatever it takes within its powers to facilitate the University’s take off, adding that the resolution to relinquish the Hospital was a decision reached at the Benue State Executive Council meeting

The Governor made this known when he received a team from the Federal Ministry of Health led by the Director, Department of Hospital Services, Mrs. Adebimpe Adebuji at Government House Màkurdi.

He commended the FG for finding Benue son, Professor Innocent Uja worthy for appointment as a pioneer Vice Chancellor of the University, describing him as a qualified professor who has excelled in all previous assignments.

Earlier, leader of the delegation, Mrs. Adebuji said they were in the state to interact with the Governor and inspect facilities at the Federal University of Health Sciences Otukpo.

She announced the ministry’s willingness to provide the needed requirements for the university’s take off such as memorandum of understanding MOU, personnel and assets and to ascertain whether or not, the General hospital donated was on permanent or temporary basis.

The Director, as well Congratulated the government and people of Benue for having the institution established in the state and assured of the team’s effective due diligence while in the state.