Benue State government has raised the alarm that the continuous staying of Internally Displaced Persons in Camps will make the young ones vulnerable to trafficking and possible recruitment into bandits activities.

The executive secretary, Benue State Emergency Management Agency, Mr. Emmanuel Shior, who raised the alarm during the flag-off of the distribution of food and non-food materials across eight camps in the state said majority of the IDPs are young persons whom ordinarily would have been in school but are now confined in the camp, saying, they stand a risk of being recruited for terrorist activities if urgent steps are not taken.

While lamenting that the inability of the FG to redeem its earlier promised to reconstruct rehabilitate and resettle the IDPs has placed a burden on the shoulder of the State Government, the Executive Secretary also accused the Presidency of neglecting the Benue IDPs and only focusing on the North-East IDPs.

“All we hear in the news is the North-East. What is the population of IDPs in the North-East? What we have in Benue State on account of the ceaseless attacks on the farming communities is worse than the North-East”

“The humanitarian crisis in Benue have overwhelmed the State Government because every Month, we are spending over N100,000 million just on food and non food material for the IDPs”

“Apart from the IDPs, we have over 10,000 Cameroonian refugees in Kwande LG which are also being supported by the state government and when you add this to over 1.5million IDPs, it is a huge burden that is overwhelming.”

“What Benue is experiencing here is a colossal humanitarian and developmental crisis because our roads, bridges, markets, churches, schools and homes have been destroyed, and in most communities, these herdsmen are occupying the homes of the Displaced Persons”

Shior further explained that the relief materials would be distributed to the eight official camps and non-official camps.