BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

Benue State Government has declared Tuesday January 10th as work free day to enable citizens mourned the former military administrator of the State, retired Colonel Aminu Isa Kontagora who passed away on Sunday, 10th January 2021 at the age of 65.

This is even as the Governor Ortom also informed the all flags will be flown at half mast in honour of the deceased.

The Governor who made this known in his condolence message to the Niger State Government, the people of Kontogora as well as the immediate family of the deceased, described the death of Col Kontagora as a great loss to Nigeria and Benue State in particular.

Ortom also described Benue as second home of the deceased, having remained in touch with the state during happy and trying moments, stressing that his footprints in state have remained indelible.

He sympathized with the government and people of Niger State over the death of their illustrious son and prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest.

In the same vein, a former Governor of the state and Senator representing Benue North East Senatorial District, Dr. Gabriel Suswam commiserated with the bereaved family, saying the honour done the deceased by Governor Ortom is well deserved saying Colonel Kontagora had lived legacies that would always be remembered.

Our Correspodent gathered that Colonel Aminu Isa Kontagora who was born in 1956 was the Military Administrator of Benue State, Nigeria from August 1996 to August 1998 during the military regime of General Sani Abacha.