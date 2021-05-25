Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday proscribed vigilante groups illegally operating in the state, ordering that anyone seen wearing the groups’ uniforms should be arrested and prosecuted.

Noting that the proscription takes immediate effect, the governor said the Benue State Volunteer Guards for which a law was enacted in the year 2000 and was recently adopted for full enforcement by the state security council and other stakeholders would be constituted.

Ortom took the decision in Màkurdi shortly after a meeting with the state commissioner of Police, state director of Department of State Security Service, attorney-general and commissioner for Justice, special adviser on Security Matters, permanent secretary in the Bureau for Internal Affairs, alongside some members of the disbanded Benue vigilante group.

According to the governor, Benue State Volunteer Guards personnel who are to be recruited from kindred levels are mandated by law to complement conventional security agencies.

Governor Ortom who enjoined members of the disbanded vigilante interested in joining the Community Volunteer Guards to go to their kindred to be properly enrolled, directed his senior special assistant on security, Simon Iwar, to oversee the new formation with the active supervision of Security Adviser.