A frontline governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State, Hon. Chille Igbawua, has described as apt and proceedural, the nomination of Mrs Veronica Gajir as concensus chairmanship candidate for the Ushongo local government area election on the PDP platform.

Hon. Igbawua, who also chairs the PDP Governorship Aspirants Forum, expressed confidemce in the antecedents and pedigree of the candidate, stressing that Ushongo people are known for doing the right things at all times.

While receiving the Ushongo delegation at his Makurdi residence and presentation of the local government concensus candidate, Igbawua pointed out that the Ushongo LGA executives of the party, stakeholders and party faithful have done themselves and the entire people proud by engaging and resolving to do what is right.

Leader of the delegation, Elder Atsaga Anemba, expressed gratitude that due process was followed in arriving at the choice of Gajir, stressing that, “we are here as a testimony, we want to make it abundantly clear, that this is our candidate chosen without dissenting voices. We are united and we have spoken with one voice.”

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Tabitha Igirgi, appreciated Governor Samuel Ortom for creating the enabling enviroment for women participation in active politics in the State.

She stated that God has used the governor to actualise women participation and recognition, reiterating that the candidate will make everyone proud.

Earlier, the PDP chairman of Ushongo LGA, Mr Achir Agashi, who presented the candidate to Hon. Igbawua, stressed that Mrs Gajir is the choice of the Ushongo people and that due process was followed in her nomination, adding that all the stakeholders spoke in one voice.

The party chairman was accompanied by all the local government and ward executives in Ushongo LGA.

