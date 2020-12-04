BY HEMBADOON ORSAR |

Benue State government in collaboration with the Bank of Industry has flagged off a N500 million agricultural value-chain development loan scheme for civil servants and political appointees in five per cent interest rate.

While inaugurating the scheme in Màkurdi Governor Samuel Ortom, explained that the loan would be for a repayment period of three and two years for civil servants and political appointees respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Benue as the food basket of the nation must live up to its reputation because any country in the world which want to excel is utilising its comparative advantage,” he said.

He said the famous groundnut pyramids of Kano were largely produced from the Benue Valley and sold to multinational companies like UAC and John Holt for exports before the oil boom of the 70s and 80s.

Advertisements

The governor stated that the need to diversify Nigeria’s economy from oil makes agriculture one of the sure pathways for a sustainable economy and quality livelihood, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to greater investment in agriculture.

The governor said the “loan is neither a largesse nor a national cake” but a credit facility that must be paid back in full at the end of its tenure and is tied to the salaries of the beneficiaries which would be deducted at source when salaries are paid.

Advertisements





According to the Ortom, his administration had in the last five years, provided “N400 million as loan to women, youths and civil servants and other groups to encourage them engage in various economic activities to improve their livelihood”

“We must begin to develop a culture of savings, borrowing and paying back on time,” adding that “a new Benue full of hope for the future, strong, prosperous and peaceful,” he added.

Earlier, the manager, Bank of Industry, Boniface Awodi said Governor Ortom deserved applause for the arrangement and urged the beneficiaries to abide by the terms and conditions of the loan.