BY HEMBADOON ORSAR, MAKURDI

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has finally tested Positive to COVID-19

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Terver Akase who disclosed this to newsmen in Màkurdi said the latest result of the Governors COVID-19 test has returned positive.

According to Akase, “Though the Governor has not shown any symptoms of the disease, he has already commenced treatment as prescribed by medical personnel.

He also informed that following the test results of most of the Governor’s close aides who also returned positive in the last few weeks the Governor today Wednesday tested positive.

Akase quoted the Governor as advising those who may have come in contact with him in the last couple of days to go for COVID-19 test.

“It is equally important that those who came in contact with other persons who have tested positive for the virus should also go for test to ascertain their COVID-19 status”

The Governor also urged Benue people to continue to observed the protocols for the prevention of the virus such as wearing of face masks, use of sanitizers, regular hand washing and physical distancing.

He enjoined Citizens not to be afraid of going for COVID-19 test adding that observing the lay down protocols is the only way to help citizens in containing the spread of the disease.

It would be recalled that the Governor’s personal physician, Aide De Camp (ADC), Principal private Secretary, Orderly, Permanent Secretary Government House, Permanent Secretary, Finance among others, tested positive to the Virus

Our Correspodent gathered that as of today Wednesday 27 January 2021, the number of infected persons in the State has rose to 749.