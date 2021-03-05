BY HEMBADOON ORSAR |

The Benue State government has placed a N5million bounty on anyone with useful information that will lead to the arrest of the killers of Dr. Terkura Suswam.

This is even as Governor Samuel Ortom declared a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the three local government areas in Sankera Area Katsina-Ala, Ukum and Logo during and expanded security council meeting in the state.

According to Ortom, the curfew will commence immediately from 6pm to 6am, adding that anyone found within the period should be arrested.

The governor also banned the operation of the old Toyota Model, popularly called Duck-Nyash in addition to motorcycle operation in the three-local government.

Our correspondent gathered from some indigenes that motorcycle operators popularly called Okada riders and duck-nyash are the vehicles that are mostly used by criminals in the area to attack and kill innocent citizens.

In line with the federal government’s shoot-at-sight order on those carrying illegal AK47, Governor Ortom said that his government has declared total war against criminals operating in the State especially in the Sankera axis.

“The council has mandated the security agents to arrest and impound anyone using these categories of vehicles in the Sankera axis and we want to urge the traditional rulers as well as the community members to assist the security agents in ensuring effective compliance”.

Aside banning these categories of vehicles, the council also resolved that all commercial vehicles operating in Sankera axis must load in government designated parks, and update their papers for proper documentation, even as he urged the affected local government chairmen to ensure strict monitoring and supervision to arrest violators.

On the issue of providing security to schools across the state, the governor disclosed that the security council has also set up a committee headed by the Security Adviser, Lt. Col. Paul Hembah for effective monitoring and sensitisation of communities to be at alert and report any suspicious movement to security agencies.