BY HEMBADOON ORSAR Makurdi

Benue State Police Command has arraigned two retired civil servants, Simon Sarwuan and Jack Abah, both of Màkurdi before a Màkurdi Chief Magistrate Court for alleged criminal conspiracy and misappropriation of funds.

Sarwuan and Abah who were former staff of the Benue State Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (BNARDA) were said to have embezzled N2.5 million belonging to the authority’s multipurpose welfare association.

The prosecuting police officer, Dominic Ochaba, told the court that a Màkurdi-based legal practitioner, Titus Hyundu had on the 15th of May, 2020 on behalf of the welfare Association led by Simon Iorndiir reported to the police that that the suspects who were president and secretary of the association between 2000 to 2018 and dishonestly misappropriated the said amount for their personal use.

According to the prosecutor during police investigation, the suspects were arrested and confessed to have committed the crime.

When the case came up in court for mention both accuse pleaded not guilty to the charge while prosecutor said that investigation was still in progress and asked for another date.

Counsel to the accused persons T.A Usue and L.A Abur appealed for the bail of their clients saying the alleged offence was bailable.

The Magistrate Onah Ogah granted bail to the accused persons at the sum of N1000 each and one surety at the same amount and adjourned the case to the 24 March 2020 for further mention.