The Benue State Police Command has killed three kidnappers and rescued the wife of the Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Mrs Ann Unenge, alongside her driver after a gun battle that lasted over two hours.

Recall that the wife of the Benue State Commissioner for Lands, Hon. Bernard Unenge, was kidnapped along Daudu-Màkurdi road last Thursday around 6pm.

Governor Samuel Ortom, who visited the Police Command headquarters where the dead bodies of the kidnappers were displayed, directed the Commissioner of Police, CP Audu Madaki, to arrest the owner of the house where the kidnapped victims were kept.

The governor also directed the Commander of Operation Zenda, ASP Justin Gberndyer, to lead the Urban Development Board for immediate demolition of the house.