Fear-stricken residents of South Bank Community in Makurdi, the Benue State Capital have fled for safety following a clash between Tiv and Jukun communities over a fish pond.

LEADERSHIP gathered that two persons were injured and several houses including that of the clan head of Wurukum, Chief Simon Ugondo, were set ablaze during the crisis.

A resident of the area, who simply identified himself as Dan Morgan, told LEADERSHIP that the fight was caused by argument on who should fish in the pond

He said, “The whole fight is about a fish pond located close to the abattoir. Each time the river bank dries, members of the community, mostly the Jukun, go there to fish, So, today, I learnt that there was an argument about whose turn it was to fish in the pond.

In an interview with the member of the state House of Assembly representing Makurdi South, Hon. Terwase Aondoakaa, he said the clan head’s house and other property were destroyed.

Aondoakaa said several other houses and motorcycles were burnt while one person was shot in the hand, adding that “as I am talking to you, military men from 72 Battalion have been drafted there but the residents are already fleeing the area for fear of the unknown.”

When he was contacted, the clan head said he and his family escaped unhurt while his house and property were destroyed.

The chairman of Makurdi local government area, Anthony Dyegeh, who confirmed the incident, said several houses were set ablaze.

He said two persons were injured and two motorcycles were also burnt.

Dyegeh said, “From the information I gathered, the problem was about a fish pond in which the Tiv and Jukun annually go to fish during the dry season. I don’t really know the actual thing that caused the crisis but thank God that security men responded swiftly to restore normalcy.”

The police public relations officer Catherine Anene who confirmed the clash through a WhatsApp message, however, said, “There will be a response soon please. I’m gathering facts from officers on the ground.”