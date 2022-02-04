Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has lamented that herdsmen have destroyed roads and bridges in some parts of the state to frustrate the efforts of security agencies in accessing remote areas to contain their attacks.

The executive secretary of SEMA, Dr Emmanuel Shior, said over 80 percent of children in the state who were in school before the herdsmen attacks four years ago, now live in internally displaced persons (IDPs’) camps.

Shior, who disclosed this yesterday, during the distribution of relief materials to IDPs across the state said the state is overwhelmed with the humanitarian crises.

He lamented the worsening humanitarian challenge the attack has caused the state especially how to take care of the IDPs.

Shior also expressed concern over the lukewarm attitude of the federal government to the sufferings of the displaced victims.

He said, “If you look at our data, children are not included except those within communities that are located within Makurdi and its environs. Like Abagena IDP camp, we have an emergency school there. In Daudu Camps 1 and 2 and at Ukpiam camp, we have a small number of children, but in locations like Umenger and Torkula in Mbadwem council ward, the number of children is small.

“The same thing in Logo, Agatu, Okpokwu and Kwande local government areas respectively among others. So far, most communities that are affected by the crisis had their schools destroyed and even those that are functional has only about 20 percent children in them.”

He commended the humanitarian agencies and public spirited individuals for their support to the state government, stressing that the burden on the state was enormous and requires the active backing of the federal government.

