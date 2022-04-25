The senatorial ambition of former chairman of Oju local government and business mogul, Chief Bright Igodo Ogaji, got a boost at the weekend, as stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Apa and Agatu local government areas of Benue State, threw their weight behind his aspiration to represent Benue South at the Senate in 2023.

The senatorial hopeful while addressing the Apa PDP caucus at Ugbokpo, the local government area headquarters, said that he is in the race to bring quality and effective representation to the people, stressing that he would run an all-inclusive leadership and service if given the opportunity.

“With due respect to our past leaders who had held the position of senator, they have given their best, they have served in their own ways to the best they could give us. And I think we should applaud them,” Chief Ogaji stated.

“Yes, they [past senators] have tried. But I am coming to you differently as one of you, as your son, as part of this community. For you to see the need as community people that we are, so that you can see the difference between sending a big message and sending a small boy a message. Beginning from me, by the grace of God, as one of you like I said, in my own pattern of government and service as a Senator representing the good people of Zone C, I am going to run an all inclusive pattern of leadership and service.”

In their separate responses, Apa PDP chairman, Hon Joseph Otokpa, leader of the legislative council, Agaji Magaji, and Hon Mrs Blessing Adanu, who spoke on the behalf of women, all expressed confidence in the ability of Ogaji to give the people of Zone C fair, just and all inclusive representation, and assured him of the support of Apa delegates at the forthcoming primaries of the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, in Obagaji, the Agatu local government headquarters, the PDP stakeholders gave the senatorial hopeful their blessings while assuring him of maximum votes from Agatu delegates at the party’s primaries.

The Agatu PDP chairman, Hon Emmanuel Eche, leader of the legislative council, Hon Ochekwu Alilu, women leader, Hon Mrs Maria Ngaji, and Elder Fodio Achegbani, who spoke on the behalf of the delegates, hailed Chief Ogaji for his courage and eloquence, stressing that he is the kind of leader that the people need to voice their concerns at the red chamber.

Earlier, Chief Ogaji told the Agatu caucus that he is aware of the sufferings and yearnings of the people of Agatu, having come from a humble and deprived section of the society.

He reiterated his promise to run a just and all-inclusive pattern of representation if given the mandate as Benue South senator in 2023.