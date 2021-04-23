ADVERTISEMENT

The Speaker, Benue House Of Assembly, Mr Titus Uba, on Friday felicitates Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue on the occasion of his 60th birthday celebration.

This is contained in a congratulatory message signed by Uba’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Wuese Orshi, and made available to newsmen in Makurdi.

Uba urged Benue people to pray and support Ortom’s government, saying the governor had been a blessing to humanity.

“Your Excellency Sir, Your journey on earth has been full of blessings not only to your immediate family but many other families, Benue, Nigeria and the global community.

“As our leader, you have shown strong leadership and have stood firm in defence of the good people of Benue,”Uba said.