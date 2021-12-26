The Benue State government has indicated its willingness to partner organisers of the annual Idoma International Cultural Festival towards successful hosting of the tourism event in the state.

Speaking at the Cultural Day of the on going ninth edition of the Idoma International Cultural Festival in Otukpo, the Benue State commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Ekpe Ogbu, said the government of Benue State was in full support of the efforts of the organisers in showcasing the rich culture of the people of the state.

“The government of Benue State is in full support of your efforts and we wish to inform you that we are ready to partner and collaborate with you in the organisation of this festival. We are in receipt of your proposals and we wish to assure you that we will continue to support all efforts towards the successful hosting of the festival.

“To the participants, I wish to encourage you to continue to contribute your artistic ingenuities that are paramount in Idoma land and Benue State at large. Benue State as we all know is the heartbeat of the nation as far as cultural activities are concerned. We are among the best entertainers in music, dance and cultural displays. The names of our heroes in the world of music are numerous as we have

today our musical icons like Bongos Ikwe, Zaki Adzer and of course our international award winning Tuface Idibia. On the cultural mile, we have our arts council erforming troupe among others,” Ogbu said.

He said the government wished a successful hosting of the event while encouraging the organisers not to lose track of the very essence of the festival.

