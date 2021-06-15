Pharmacies and patent medicine stores in Benue State engaging in activities beyond their terms of reference have been warned to desist from the act or face outright sanction.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP, state director of public health, Dr Terna Kur, said any pharmacy or patent medicine store operators involved in illegal activities would be sanctioned in accordance with the law.

Investigation by our correspondent revealed that some of the pharmacies in the state were admitting patients, and engaging in other illegal services like abortion, administering family planning services among others to ignorant patients.

It was also gathered that for the fear of being tested for COVID-19 and the hardship experienced by citizens across the state, pharmacies and patent medicine stores in the state were making brisk business because more patients now prefer seeking medical attention at the pharmacies than the organised health system.

Our correspondent who visited some pharmacies in Makurdi, the state capital, observed that these medicine stores are overwhelmed with the number of patients that troops in to seek medical attention.

It was also observed that some of these pharmacies are engaging the services of some pharmacists whose work is to attend to patients and prescribe drugs and even go as far as writing laboratory tests for patients.