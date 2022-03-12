Over 120,000 properties are to be enumerated in urban towns across the three senatorial zones in Benue State to pave way for easy planning and development.

The commissioner for lands, survey and solid minerals, Dr Bernard Unenge, disclosed this during the unveiling of the state’s fiscal transparency, accountability and sustainability programme (SFTAS). He said Benue is one among the six states selected by the World Bank to benefit from the enumeration project.

Dr Unenge explained that SFTAS was designed to gather data on landed properties, buildings, property owners, occupants, uses and facilities provided in such properties.

“We are doing this according to the guidelines set by the World Bank to enable us get the $2.5 million as grant of the World Bank.

“The data generated from the enumeration exercise would be used by the state government for proper planning, security and development,” he said, adding that it would also be shared with security and other federal agencies as well as non-governmental organisations.

The Commissioner who earlier paid a courtesy visit to the Ochi’Idoma, John Elaigwu to inform him of the programme also said the ministry had already carried out enlightenment programmes in zones A and B and now it is the turn of zone C.

He called for the support and cooperation of the monarch and his subjects by giving adequate protection to enumerators that would be carrying out the programme soon.

In his response the paramount ruler of the Idoma nation who commended the World Bank for selecting Benue among the six states to benefit from the projects pledged support for the programme.

Speaking on the benefits, aims and objectives of the project, the state project manager BENGIS, Mario Bajouk, explained that when completed, the project would help in securing communities on pending attacks, minimise land disputes, duplication of certificates of occupancy and better town planning among others.