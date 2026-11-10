The Labour Party (LP) Benue State chapter has said it is not in any form of strategic alliance or coalition with any political party in the state.

The party said it will not fold it identity, logo, candidates or mobilisation into any other party’s structure.

In a statement issued by the Benue state Labour Party Chairman, William Ochonu, while reacting to the ongoing political alliance in the state stated, “The Labour Party in Benue State wishes to state clearly its position on the issue of a purported strategic alliance or partnership with any political party”

“We state categorically: The Labour Party in Benue State is not in any form of strategic alliance with any political party. We are not in a coalition. We are not part of any strategic partnership. We are Labour Party, and we stand on our own.

“We have seen a list circulating in the public space with the names of highly respectable individuals under a so-called strategic partnership to deliver Mr. President. While we respect every name on that list and hold those individuals in high esteem, the Benue State Labour Party and its candidates are not part of any such partnership or alliance”

The statement further said, “We are not running a divided campaign. We are running a united and focused one.

“This will be a Labour Party structure, made up of Labour Party members, working for Labour Party objectives. It will coordinate our mobilisation across the 23 Local Government Areas of the state. The party is not against any of its candidates forming personal relationships or alliances at their own level”

Labour Party added, “We have our candidates. We have our manifesto. We have our structure. And we will campaign with pride.

“Finally, we reject any suggestion that the Labour Party in Benue State is confused. We are clear, focused and organised. We remain firmly committed to delivering President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all Labour Party candidates in Benue State, while participating fully in this election as an independent and credible political party” the statement explained.