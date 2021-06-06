The Berom Youth Moulders Association in Jos South local government council of Plateau State has described as strange, claims of ownership of Berom land by the Afezere youth movement in the state.

They also described as unfortunate, that at this point of national security challenges that Afezere youths chose to misrepresent and misinterpret antecedents of conflicts in a ploy to drag the Berom nation into another round of conflict.

Addressing newsmen in Jos yesterday, the chairman of BYM Rwas, Alex Dung, vowed to resist any attempt to change and rewrite the history of Kwanga by Afezere youth movement.

He urged the general public to uphold the truth that Kwang exists in Du district of Jos South LGC contrary to the claims of Afezere youth movement .

BYM argued that Afezere youths appear to be bereft of the knowledge of their history by making public statements that are lacking in substance, logic and historical facts to warrant any suitable response, adding that they wonder whether they consult their elders who know that Kwang is in Du district of Jos South local government council.

They accused the Afezere for using the privilege of their sons and daughters holding high positions in government to embarked on a mission to distort and rewrite history, warning them to stop the appointment of ward heads and renaming some areas in Kwang with a immediate effect.

Rwas Dung also called on the state government and security agencies to note the inflammatory statements by Afezere youths and activities such as inscription of names on walls of people’s houses and destruction of sign boards among others in the area.