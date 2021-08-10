Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM) has appealed to Plateau State and federal government to compensate those whose farmlands have been destroyed in Riyom and Bassa local government areas of the state to avert looming food crisis.

BYM also called on the international community and all lovers of peace and humanity to come to the plight of the Berom nation to avert total annihilation in the country.

According to a press statement signed by Elisha Datiri, BYM national secretary-general, he pointed out that between January and August 2021 alone, over 50 Berom natives, including women and children have been killed in cold blood, 26 persons injured and 30 hectares of farm lands completely mowed down by these enemies of progress.

They argued further that there are more than 55 hamlets and villages in Berom land, especially in Barkin Ladi and Riyom LGAs that are currently under the forceful occupation of the Fulani and in some instances, have already been renamed as proof of an unprecedented wave of land grab.

BYM further asked, “Why are the authorities turning a blind eye to the plight of the Berom and indeed, other indigenous communities on the Plateau as attackers are neither apprehended nor prosecuted?”

They called on the government and all relevant agencies to be alive to their responsibility, especially in support of victims and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) through SEMA and NEMA.