❤ Love is like a cloud… love is like a dream… love is 1 word, and everything in between… love is a fairytale come true… I found love when I found you.

❤To be treated the same way every day… that’s my take on Valentine’s Day May this Valentine bless us with the cupid of love and warmth of romance. Happy Valentine’s Day, Honey!

❤May this Valentine’s Day be filled with love, understanding, and contentment as you journey through life with those you hold dear. From head to toe and inside and out, I wouldn’t change anything about you. You’re ideal in your beauty as well as in your being. Happy Valentine’s Day!

❤Sometimes we make love with our eyes. Sometimes we make love with our hands. Sometimes we make love with our bodies. Always we make love with our hearts. If you woke up one day and were asked to have a wish, what would it be? Mine would be that our love would last until you see an apple in an orange tree.

❤Love is like playing the piano. First, you must learn to play by the rules, then you must forget the rules and play from your heart. Happy Valentine’s Day.

❤It is very tough to believe a stranger, But if someone loves you more than fish loves water, Holds your hand tight with tears in his eyes and says, The moment I saw you I fell in love with you I can’t live without you and want to spend the rest of my life with you…

❤Love you … What will you reply? If I could die early, I would ask God if I could be your guardian angel, so I could wrap my wings around you and embrace you whenever you feel alone…

❤R for red, red for blood, blood for heart, heart for love, love for you, you for me, me is you, I love you. I may not always tell you What I’m feeling deep inside

❤ The emotions and the feelings That I sometimes tend to hide But I’m really proud and pleased To know that you are mine And I hope that you still love me My Darling Valentine.

❤ Our love is like a lovely bridge Between your heart and mine A bridge we’ve built down through the years Just to our own design.

❤Because each little wish of mine You’ve tried to make it come true (On Valentine’s Day), I want to say How dearly I love you.

❤All the love that history knows, It is said to be in every rose. Yet all that could be found in two, Is less than what I feel for you. Happy Valentine’s Day

❤ I want to wake up to see you by my side, and I want to feel you, next to me, the last thing before I go to sleep. So I want to share every moment with you.

❤Love is like swallowing hot chocolate before it has cooled off. It takes you by surprise at first but keeps you warm for a long time. Sweeter than chocolates, Sweeter than wind, Sweeter than just about everything, You are my Valentine, Happy I Love You Day.

❤It was love at first sight, second sight, third… and so on. So it was, it is, and it will be you and me in love forever.

❤There is no greater comfort to my heart than when you wrap me up and hold me in the safe haven of your arms.

♥ From the first moment I saw your face, to my first glimpse of your heart, I knew you as love.

♥ No one has ever spoken to my heart as you do. You move me with everything that you are, and everything you do.

♥ This love that you and I share is more than I could have ever hoped for. Happy Valentine’s Day honey!

♥ The way you love me with passion, strength, and tenderness all at once: it takes my breath away.

♥ I knew that I loved you the very first time that I looked into your eyes. You made me happy every since that first time that I saw you. Happy Valentine’s Day!

♥ I do not know what I did to deserve having you step into my life. I count my blessing daily because I am the luckiest lady on the planet because you did come into my life at the right time and you never left.

♥ Every day I fall deeper into love with you. You have fully shown me the experience of falling into the pit of never ending love.

♥ You always treat my heart with tender loving care. I love you with all of my heart and will forever.

♥ My life has everything that I need or desire because you are in it.

♥ You are the fortress that surrounds my heart. You’re my friend, my lover, and to me, a man among men set apart.

♥ My heart does indeed know the joy that loves brings. Thank you for filling my heart with a love that I had never known. Happy Valentine’s Day!

♥ Everyday is Valentines Day since I met you. Thank you for making every single day so special.”

❤ your beautiful smile always set my heart on fire. Happy valentine’s day love.

❤ Since loving you I notice the beauty of mountaintop. I can walk through deep valley with you by my side. Happy val sweetie.

❤ For real, your heart is an original.

❤ My heart can stand up to anything, as long as you’re with me.

❤ I love Valentine’s Day because I get to tell you all day how much I love you.

❤ My heart is bonded to you, Valentine.

❤ You are the glue that holds us together. I love you.

❤ My heart gets wild with excitement when I think of you.

❤ Your body does my heart good. I love you.

❤ No mumble jumble. Let me tell you straight. I love you.

❤ Let’s not beat around the bush. Be mine, Valentine.

❤ That’s not a drum beat. It’s my heart being captivated by you.

❤You make my knees weak and my heart stronger by loving you.

❤ I love you from your head down to your big toes.

❤ I cannot bear the thought of leaving you. I will miss you.

❤ I have the heart to tell you I love you.

❤ My heart wants to run away with you each time you leave.

❤You are the most incredible Valentine I have ever loved.

❤You are perfectly sweet, Valentine. Please be mine.

❤ You are my Valentine and I don’t wish for anything else.

❤I love you so much that when I think of you, I cannot get any work done. Uh oh, my boss is calling me.

❤ every day feel like a miracle with you in it.

❤ Love is just like a fart. If you push it, it will be crap. Happy valentine’s day, my friend!

❤I have found my way back to your heart like a stray dog finds his way back home. Thank you for letting me in every time. Happy valentine’s day!

❤Loving you is my job and every job holder needs the motivation to work. Can I have some motivation tonight? Happy valentine’s day!

❤It feels so sad to know that you don’t have any special person to spend Valentine’s day with. You better spend the day with me, and better luck next year!

❤I love you more than coffee, but please don’t make me prove it. Happy Valentine’s Day

❤If you feel lonely today, just remind yourself that yesterday you felt the same as today, and tomorrow will not be different either. Happy valentine’s day!

❤Whatever you do, don’t commit yourself. You’ll be dead long before your death. Happy valentine’s day!

❤Love is like a blanket. It will keep you warm and safe for some time but very soon you’ll realize that it was an electric blanket and someone else is in control of the switch!

❤I don’t mind being a security guard while you’re dating as long as you’re paying for me being drunk & grabbing some hookers from the club.

❤ It’s always a wonder how the least intelligent guy in the friend circle gets the most beautiful girl in the class. Happy Valentine’s Day!

❤ I love you so much, I could steal the moon for you, but for now, here I stole chocolates. Happy Valentine’s Day.

❤ Thanks to me being so beautiful, we make the most gorgeous couple. Happy Valentine’s Day.

❤ I love you like a lazy guy loves his bed in the morning. I want you like a monkey wants a banana and I crave for you as a fat boy craves for chocolates.

❤ If you can’t buy happiness with money, try buying a valentine’s gift for me. It will work like magic. I can guarantee you that!

❤ When people ask me what the best thing about you is, I say nothing. I don’t want them to fall in love with you. Happy valentine’s Day!

❤ I don’t need a lot of candies this valentine’s day because I’m on a diet. You can buy me diamonds instead!

❤ I just found out that I have fallen in love more deeply than I had originally planned. You can take this as a valentine’s day confession from me!

❤ I wish I could wrap all my love for you in a box and send you as a gift on this valentine’s day. But I couldn’t send it because there is not such a big box to carry all my love for you.

❤ Happy valentine’s day my love. Can you help me find the cheapest dinner plan for the two of us tonight? I’ll be forever grateful to you for that!

❤ What if I told you that you cleaning up all the dishes seduces me more than you whining about a candlelight dinner on valentine’s day?

❤ If my wealth grew as much as my love for you today, I’d be on the Forbes list of richest men in the world. Happy valentine’s day!

❤ It is hard to be wise and a lover at the same time while loving you. Happy Valentine’s Day, sweetheart!

❤ I don’t usually hang out on valentine’s day, but when I do, I make sure It’s with someone so gorgeous as you!

❤ I was single and sad. And then I met you and realized being single was not so bad. Just kidding! Happy valentine’s day, my love!

❤ My healthcare plan does not cover the broken heart. So please don’t leave me ever. Happy valentine’s day!

❤ I wish I could strip your clothes off tonight like the way you strip a bar of wrapped chocolate. I really wish I was with you tonight. Happy valentine’s day sweetheart!

❤ My love for you has no end, no boundary. Happy Valentine’s Day my forever valentine.

❤ You’re all that I need, sweetheart. Having you in my life feels like my dream come true.

❤ I’ll never get tired of falling in love with you again and again. Happy Valentine’s Day!

❤ Happy Valentine’s Day to the sweetest valentine I could want. You are my sweetheart, and I am glad you’re mine.

❤ You are the sunshine of my life. Without you, everything is meaningless and nothing makes sense. Wishing you a happy valentine’s day!

❤ Sending my love, some warm hugs, and lots of kisses to your way on this valentine’s day. I feel so lucky to be with you. I’ll never let you go. I swear.

❤ I am the luckiest girlfriend in the world because you’re the best boyfriend in the whole universe. Proud to call you mine. Happy valentine.

❤ Happy Valentine’s Day to the queen of my heart. Thanks for choosing me as your boyfriend.

❤ Happy Valentine’s day my love. I’m so glad you chose me to be your forever Valentine.

No distance can weaken our bond. Nothing can erase our memories from our minds. Our hearts will always be tied together with each other. Happy valentine’s day!

❤ A day without you is like a sky without a sun. I’ll be loving you till the day I die.

❤Plenty of love, Tons of sweet kisses, Hope that one day, I’ll be your Misses! Happy Valentines Day.

❤ My heart is bleeding and the only person who can stop this is you. I’m waiting to have a great valentine’s day with you!

❤ I have so many reasons to live for, but your smile comes to my mind first! I wish to make this Valentine’s Day the best one of your life!

❤ Spread the love in the air and let everyone feel it in their hearts. Let us make this Valentine’s Day a great memory in our minds!

❤ You have the power the light up my world with just a smile and make all my pains go away in with a blink of an eye. Happy Valentine’s Day!

❤ I have the kind of love for you that never gets old and never goes away. I love you with all my heart. Happy Valentine’s Day

❤ Do you know why there are spaces between your fingers? So that I could fill in the spaces by holding your hand. Happy Valentines Day Dear.

❤ In every dream, the best moment to share is to be with you. You make my day when I talk to you. Loving you is my favorite hobby which I will not stop doing. Happy Valentines Day 2022.

❤ To love is one thing, to be loved is another, but to be loved by the one you love is Everything. Your love makes my world colorful and happy. You’re the reason why I smile and you’re the reason why I cheer. Happy Valentine Day My Love!

❤ You are my sailor, my ship, and my captain and your love is like a strong, dark, mysterious sea that is forever there for me. I’m happiest when I am with you. Happy Valentine’s Day!

❤ Every valentine’s day is an occasion for me to remind you how much I care for you. And every time I try to make it more special than the last one! You brought happiness into my life when I needed it the most. I have nothing but true love from the core of my heart to give you in return. Happy valentine’s day!

❤ You may not know but your smile brings joy into my life and peace in my heart. I love you more than you know. Happy Valentine’s Day!

❤ Darling, no one understands me the way you do. Being with you is the only gift I want every valentine’s day. I love you so much! Happy Valentine’s Day, dear.

❤ You are the man of my dream. My love for you is growing stronger day by day, and I can see my future with you. Happy Valentine’s Day, my handsome.

❤ I think we are a match made in heaven! We did the perfect crime to steal each other’s hearts. Right? Happy Valentine’s Day, my bubble tea.

❤ Being in life, alongside you – makes everything worth it. You make me the happiest person alive, babe. Happy Valentine’s Day.

❤ The way that you love me every day is mesmerizing. You inspire me to love with all of my soul on this Valentine’s Day. I love you so much.

❤ This world is nothing but an illusion and the only real thing here is my love for you. I hope you know that already. Happy Valentine’s Day!

❤ My life is worth living because you’re in it. No other reason comes even close. I’ll love you till my last breath. Happy Valentine’s Day!