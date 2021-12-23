Nigeria’s leading betting platform, Bet9ja, has signed a partnership deal with the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL).

The partnership was initiated as a result of the interest and attention the Nigerian elite division was generating on the sports betting platform.

According to Bet9ja, the partnership is an opportunity to get involved and help grow the NPFL not just financially but structurally.

Speaking during the event organised to announce this pact, Head of marketing and corporate communications Bet9ja, Femi Osobajo, stated: “While we are the biggest sports betting platform in Nigeria, a decent amount of activities that go on the platform are from foreign leagues.

“The Nigerian Professional Football League needs all the support it can get, which is why we are trying to throw our weight behind them, and we are hopeful that this partnership would lead to more opportunities and provide a platform for the NPFL to get the kind of publicity it deserves.”

As part of the partnership deal, Bet9ja will be signing up as the “Official Supporter/Sponsor of the NPFL under the Betting and Gaming category.

In attendance at the press briefing was the chairman of the NPFL, Shehu Dikko, Head HR Bet9ja, Kikky Boboye, Head of special projects, Harry Iwuala, and the members of the Nigerian Professional Football League.

