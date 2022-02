Leading sports & digital entertainment company, BetKing, has rewarded two of its customers with brand new SUVs as part of its just-concluded AFCON campaign.

The campaign, tagged #ThatAFCONFeeling was launched in January as part of the company’s efforts to celebrate African football and reward BetKing customers during this year’s edition of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The glamorous car presentation ceremony, which took place at Ikoyi, Lagos had key stakeholders in attendance including Nigerian football legend and BetKing Brand Ambassador, J.J. Okocha, BetKing and KingMakers executives and media.

JJ Okocha and Oladipo Olasope, Chief Financial Officer, Kingmakers presented the cars to the winners – Joseph Ezugwu from Anambra State and Ugochukwu Nwagbo from Edo State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the event, Oludare Kafar, Head, BTL Marketing, Kingmakers, said, “It’s been an exciting past few weeks and we are glad to wrap up the AFKON campaign in grand style as we reward 2 of some of our winners with brand new car prizes. At BetKing, we are deeply committed to celebrating African football and rewarding our customers, hence, we look forward to future initiatives such as this.”

“As you can see, for this campaign, there is still one more brand new SUV available to be won, and we are on the search for the winner. We urge our customers to partake in this very exciting promo to stand a chance to win the third JAC SUV,” Oludare added.

In addition to the cars, the three winners will also be receiving exclusive BetKing jackets officially signed by J.J. Okocha.

ADVERTISEMENT