Though five states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) account for the over 134,000 persons that have tested positive to coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, contributing 70 per cent of confirmed cases, Lagos the commercial nerve of the country bears about 40 per cent of total burden. In this report GEORGE OKOJIE takes examines the strategies deployed by the state government in fighting the pandemic.

A visit to the Lagos Infectious Disease facilities immediately sends fear, panic and tears rolling down one’s cheeks, especially if you are chicken-hearted.

Even those that lay claims to bravery, the havoc COVID-19 pandemic wreaked overtime, pulling down the strong and mighty will still need all the effort to hold yourself in check not to weep as you behold the pathetic spectacle of patients on life support machines.

Lagos State has continued to be the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria. The state has recorded over 48,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of this number, 34,094 persons have recovered in the community while 9,856 are currently active.

Over the last 12 months, about 3,988 COVID-related patients have been admitted into the various care centres across the state, with a registered fatality rate of approximately 0.63 per cent that is about 301 deaths.

Many Lagosians who taught COVID-19 pandemic is a scam had a rethink when the contagion snuffed out the life of Dr Haroun Hamzat, the ebullient half-brother to the Lagos State deputy governor, Dr Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat.

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) confirmed that the young medical doctor, who worked in one of the public health centres in Orile-Agege local council development area (LCDA), was aged 37.

Health workers in Orile Agege LCDA said the young doctor “was sick and later tested positive for COVID-19 and was rushed to the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba where he died.’’

A female COVID-19 patient who recovered and spoke on condition of anonymity to avoid stigmatisation said she was impressed by the facility put together by the state government for the treatment of cases at the Yaba Isolation Centre.

She said, “I am quite impressed and this place is free. And then I got here and there is a whole system that works; it is hard to run a shop like this but it works – and this is Nigeria. I want to come back here and spend a day and clean the floor because I didn’t die. Imagine if a hundred people spend two hours to help clean the floors, to help change the bed sheets, it will ease the burden because these guys are under enormous pressure.”

Another female patient thanked the state government, the commissioner for health, Prof. Akin Abayomi and the team of medical professionals for putting up and managing the Yaba Isolation Centre very well.

“I came in a very bad shape, but I am well now. So, I want to let the people know and for everybody to be aware that COVID-19 is very real. Each day, we escape by His mercies. If not for the hand of God, we will not be here today but because of this, we should never stop wearing our face masks whether in the mosque, market or public places. We should always endeavour to do so.

“So, I want to thank the Lagos state government, the commissioner for health for everything being put up at this healthcare facility. For the nurses, the medical team and everybody working as a team, I want to thank them for the care given to every one of us,” she said.

Abayomi said the strain of the second wave is deadly, pointing out that the demand for oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients had increased significantly because majority of patients currently on admission at the state’s isolation centres were largely dependent on oxygen.

He said, “This has resulted in an escalating and alarming demand for oxygen in our facilities and this is why we deployed and activated an oxygen plant within the premises of the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH), Yaba, to provide swift support to COVID-19 patients who require oxygen therapy.”

Abayomi said the state is currently setting up 10 triage and oxygen therapy centres in local government areas with high burden of COVID-19 cases to provide swift emergency oxygen therapy and support for residents who require it.

“With the construction and decentralisation of the triage and oxygent centres, citizens requiring oxygen therapy would not have to travel a distance to Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital to access care,” he said.

The commissioner added that the operation of the oxygen plant at Yaba Isolation Centre will significantly make oxygen available for COVID-19 patients and supply about 300 cylinders per day and six cylinders per hour for use by patients admitted at the facility.

“The oxygen plant facility could not have come at a better time than now, when the state is recording an increase in the number of people presenting with difficulty in breathing and requiring urgent oxygen therapy,” he added.

To contain the virus, the chief incident commander of COVID-19 in the state, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the state had increased its testing capacity, stressing that 21 private and four public health laboratories had been accredited for COVID-19 testing.

He said, “The test positivity ratio for January 2021 is 24 per cent, which means that one of every four tests returns positive. This is the highest monthly average recorded in the last six months.

“It should be stressed that testing is free at all Lagos State public health laboratories, for all persons who fall within the case definition – that is, have symptoms such as fever, cough, cold, inability to smell or taste, headaches or general body weakness – or those who have come into close contact with anyone with any of these symptoms.

“Testing at our public health facilities will continue to remain free but cannot be used for travel purposes. Anyone wishing to test as a requirement for either outbound or inbound travel or other work-related requirements must do so at any of the 21 private laboratories accredited by Lagos State for COVID testing,’’ he said.

The governor said the state government established a telemedicine service, EKOTELEMED, for patients who are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms that do not require admission, and can therefore be managed in the comfort of their homes.

“EKOTELEMED is manned by well-trained medical personnel, and is available on toll-free lines. The state government would like to encourage as many people as possible, whose cases fall in the asymptomatic or mild category, to take advantage of this service.

“So far about 5,000 patients have been reached through EKOTELEMED and more than a thousand care packs delivered to patients in the home-based care programme,” he stated.

The governor said oxygen is free at all the state-owned COVID-19 treatment centres, adding that the government does not charge for the use of oxygen in its centres.

“Considering that oxygen demand has spiked to between 300 and 400 cylinders per day across state-owned treatment facilities, the government is working hard to ensure that availability and supply are very easily able to meet and even surpass this demand. To this end, a second oxygen plant is under construction at the Gbagada General Hospital, and will come onstream within the next seven days. It is expected that this will boost the in-house capacity and availability of oxygen across all state government-managed treatment centres,’’ he said.

On treatment, Sanwo-Olu said the state government was aware of numerous international claims that the broad spectrum antiparasitic agent/medication Ivermectin had shown some efficacy in acting as a sustained prophylaxis in containing/inhibiting the causative virus in SARS-CoV-2.

‘’While this medication has not yet been approved for the broad treatment of the coronavirus disease, the state government has however taken the bold step of ensuring we have adequate stocks of Ivermectin, which will be initially deployed in a short clinical trial to ascertain its efficiency in our population to prevent and treat COVID-19 infection,” Sanwo-Olu said.

0n the vexed issue of vaccines, he said, “The Lagos state government is aware that the federal government is expecting its first batch of vaccines (Pfizer) from the Covax Facility in February, and that Lagos State’s status as the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria will be duly considered in the distribution plan.

“At the moment, the state government is finalising its own vaccine strategy; while at the same time keeping a close eye on ongoing vaccine research, development and clinical trials. It is also in constant engagement with all the relevant stakeholders in that space, in the public and private sectors.

‘’As the vaccines become available in Lagos State they will be prioritised to the people who need them the most: frontline health workers, people with comorbidities (medically vulnerable), the elderly (aged 65 and above, and subsequently, those aged between 50 and 65), and essential workers.

“While aligning with the national strategy for deployment of the vaccines, in these early days, Lagos State will also continue to scale up the capacity to flatten the infection curve, and to minimise the fatality rate, through testing and treatment,” he said.

The governor urged Lagosians to continue to observe all guidelines and protocols issued by both the federal and state governments for the effective containment and treatment of the novel coronavirus disease.