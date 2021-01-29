Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye also known as Rude Boy Peter has advised Nigerians to be wary of fake people that seeks for attention only in the time of need.

According to the singer, there are people that only remember him when they are in need of money.

Taking to Twitter, Paul Okoye said he wouldn’t assist such category of person’s this year since their major interest is to request for money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rude Boy also said he wouldn’t pick such people’s call again because they aren’t worth his time.

“Beware of people who always call you or remember you whenever they need money …since na just to de collect be una own , 2021 una go call taya.”