The management of the University of Ilorin has cautioned job seekers against falling prey to scammers peddling rumours that the institution was recruiting new staff.

The institution in a statement signed by the director of corporate affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, said it had not embarked on any recruitment exercise, adding that the federal government was yet to lift the embargo on employment.

“The attention of the management of the University of Ilorin has been drawn to a social media post by gistcore.com.ng, entitled; “Apply: Latest Recruitment at University of Ilorin; Qualification: HND – Bachelor’s Degree – Masters – PhD; Location: Kwara /Nigeria; Deadline: May 16, 2022”.

“Members of the public are hereby warned to ignore the said post as the university is not recruiting at the moment. The federal government’s embargo on employment is still in force and whenever it is lifted, the university has proper platforms to place vacancy adverts and faceless blogs don’t come into the equation,” the statement said, adding that the said post was a mere ploy by the blogger to fraudulently generate traffic to the site by exploiting the desperation of innocent job seekers.