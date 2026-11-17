Nigeria’s U-17 women’s national team, the Flamingos, must be kept together through regular training camps, international friendlies and competitive opportunities if the country is to preserve the team’s success and develop the players into senior international stars, head coach Hakeem Busari has said.

Busari believes the responsibility of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and other football stakeholders should extend beyond celebrating the team’s achievements to creating a sustainable development programme that will prepare the players for the demands of professional football and life after their playing careers.

The coach said the transition from U-17 to U-20 football was a crucial stage in the development of young players, warning that Nigeria risked losing some of its promising talents if the current momentum was not sustained.

According to him, the Flamingos should not be allowed to drift apart after major competitions, particularly as some of the players have already attracted interest from clubs abroad.

He advocated a structured programme that would bring the players together periodically for training camps, friendly matches and other competitive engagements, even when they had returned to their respective clubs.

Busari said such arrangements would help preserve the understanding, discipline and collective spirit that made the team successful, while also allowing coaches to monitor the individual progress of the players.

“What FIFA preaches is just the game and development. And development is what we are talking about starting from 17 to 20, that’s about graduation,” he said.

“The major key thing is, apart from the competition time, I think there are some times whereby, even though some of them have had the opportunity of clubs abroad, we bring them together, we train them two, three, four weeks, we play friendly, they go back to their very club.

“These are unique things that really bring about them not losing the grip of togetherness. Because a team is about cohesion, it’s about understanding, it’s about team discipline.”

The Flamingos coach suggested that the NFF could organise periodic engagements involving the players, including friendly matches against other African countries and club sides in Nigeria.

He argued that such opportunities would not only help the existing squad maintain its competitive edge but also provide room for other talented players to break into the national team.

Busari stressed that national team development should not be restricted to players who featured in a particular tournament, insisting that the selection process must remain open to emerging talents who demonstrate the quality to compete at the highest level.

He maintained that regular competition was essential to identifying the best players, adding that talent development without sufficient competitive opportunities would produce limited results.

“If you are putting sports people in a place and there is no competition, you cannot get the best,” he said.

The coach called for more competitive engagements as players progress through the age-grade system, explaining that consistent exposure to different opponents and playing conditions would help coaches assess their strengths and weaknesses.

He noted that while some players might excel in particular areas, others could offer different qualities, making it necessary to build a wider pool of competitive talents rather than rely on a limited group.

Busari said Nigeria already had more than 20 players capable of competing for places, but sustained monitoring and regular matches would be necessary to develop a stronger team for future assignments.

Beyond football development, the coach expressed concern about the long-term welfare and personal growth of the players, urging them not to allow their achievements at youth level to create a false sense of arrival.

He identified education, personal discipline, respect and responsible conduct as essential qualities that the young footballers must cultivate if they hoped to enjoy successful careers and build meaningful lives after retirement.

Busari, who described himself as a strong advocate of education and discipline, said winning medals and receiving recognition at an early age should be regarded as the beginning of a journey rather than the height of success.

He urged the players who were still in school to take their education seriously, warning that football careers could be unpredictable and that academic qualifications would provide them with opportunities beyond the pitch.

“I am an advocate of education. I am an advocate of human discipline as a person. So, like I do tell them, whatever you achieve now, you are just starting. So you have to put your heads down,” he said.

“If you are still in school, please plan to leave for that month. If you didn’t want to think about education, there is no unique thing you want to do. Education is part of sports and the girl-child.”

The coach also urged the players to respect people, their communities and the profession they had chosen, emphasising that discipline must remain central to their conduct both on and off the pitch.

He said the players needed to understand that sporting success did not exempt them from the responsibilities of becoming responsible members of society.

Busari further highlighted the importance of preparing female footballers for life beyond their playing days, noting that their identity and contribution to society should not be defined solely by their achievements in football.

According to him, the transition from professional football to other aspects of life requires adequate preparation, particularly for young women who may have to balance sporting ambitions with family and other responsibilities in the future.

“Tomorrow, after the said and done about football, you are still going to be a mother of somebody,” he said.

He argued that education, good character and personal responsibility would help the players navigate the challenges of life after football and become positive role models in their communities.

The coach’s position highlights a broader challenge facing Nigerian football: how to turn success at youth level into lasting progress at senior level.

Nigeria has produced several outstanding female footballers through its age-grade teams, but maintaining continuity between the U-17, U-20 and senior national teams remains important to ensuring that emerging talents fulfil their potential.

For Busari, the Flamingos’ success should therefore serve as a foundation for a more deliberate development structure, rather than an isolated achievement celebrated only when the team wins a major competition.

He believes regular national team reunions, meaningful competitive opportunities, continued education and strong personal values will be critical to ensuring that the players remain together, improve individually and collectively, and build successful futures whether in football or beyond it.

The ultimate challenge, he suggested, is to ensure that the young players who have brought pride to Nigeria through their performances are not abandoned after their age-grade careers, but are supported to become established professionals and responsible citizens.