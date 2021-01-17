The Armed Forces Day is observed annually by nations around the world to honour their military forces. In Nigeria, it is marked on January 15 to honour members of the Nigerian Armed Forces who fought in the first and second world wars and those who served or are still serving in various peace support operations worldwide. The day is also marked to appreciate those who fought in the Nigerian Civil War.

The 10th line of Nigeria’s National Anthem reads thus; ‘the labours of our heroes past, shall never be in vain’. Given this, one would expect that indeed the heroes on whose blood, sweat and back this nation was built, would not be forgotten. But as these dead heroes are remembered, their families and retired colleagues worry about post service conditions of the military.

Usually, the mission of “Remember, Honour and Teach the younger generation about the power of sacrifice’ is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies to remember those who donned the uniform of our country, their service, sacrifice and achievements which are commendable and heroic.

The annual ceremony is believed to remind Nigerians that we are one nation with one flag, and that the wreaths are laid to ensure that our veterans are remembered, not just during the event but every day.

To many , the ceremony serves as a reminder that amidst whatever challenges the country faces, government at all levels recognises the importance of pausing to reflect on the past, gain inspiration and renew the courage to forge ahead.

The event, which is usually held at the federal, state and local levels, has become a national ritual as military personnel including the Army, the Navy, the Air force and the Nigerian Legion converge to celebrate and give honour to the fallen and living heroes.

In Nigeria, the exact number of soldiers killed in the battle front is usually not made public because of secrecy in the military circle.

However, some relatives said they learnt of the deaths of their loved ones through other sources as the military had not informed them officially.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that in the last few years, Nigerian military operatives have been involved in Internal Security Operations (ISO) in over 30 states to contain different threats including the Boko Haram insurgency, farmers/herders clashes, banditry, kidnapping, ethnic confrontations and militancy.

This is even as the military had also recorded huge successes including liberating many communities, rescuing thousands of kidnapped victims and rehabilitating and paving way for reintegration of repentant criminals.

LEADERSHIP Sunday advocates that beyond the release of pigeons to symbolise peace, laying of wreaths, religious service, playing of the last post, parade, shooting of guns, diverse colours attires typical of their fields be it Navy, Air force, or the Army, the plights of family members of fallen heroes should as a matter of serious concern be looked into. This is based on the realisation that most widows and children of these men who paid the supreme price still wallow in abject penury

Some widows and relations of troops who lost their lives while fighting the Boko Haram insurgents recounted the difficulties they now encounter in their struggle for survival following the exit of their breadwinners.

Lance Cpl Oluwafunmilayo Ogunubi said she is the widow of Cpl Idowu Emmanuel who died during the battle with insurgents at New Marte in northern Borno on January 8, 2017.

According to Funmilayo, who acknowledged that some of her late husband’s benefits have been paid, called on relevant authorities to do more.

She said: “My husband’s burial expenses, gratuity and insurance have been paid and that is what I have been using to run some business to train my children and sustain the family, but I don’t know anything about pension.”

Another widow and a mother , Alawade Sylvernas explained that her husband, Lance Corporal Shefiu Alawade, was declared ‘missing in action’ at Metele in Northern Borno in May 2019 and was later confirmed dead in battle.

She said, “When he was leaving us for the front line, he left his ATM card with us to be withdrawing money. Unknown to us, he was bidding us farewell. When we did not see or hear from him one month after, I suddenly remembered that Metele had been attacked, and he could have been a victim. My fears were later confirmed,” she said.

She, however, disclosed that she was at the verge of getting her late husband’s entitlements a year after his death.

Ukamaka, a widow and mother of 5 said her husband, Staff Sgt. Ohanyere Ibe was killed in combat with Boko Haram at Damboa in southern Borno on October 29, 2016.

The mother of five said: “It has not been easy with us since I lost my husband but by the special grace of God, we have been managing. Only his gratuity has been paid which is what I have been using to do some business for the sustenance of the family. Though the military is sponsoring the education of the children it has been very difficult living without my husband but we are managing.”

As part of activities to mark this year’s celebration Forces Remembrance Day, the Nigerian Legion in partnership with the National Personal Asset Acquisition Scheme (NAPAAS) in realisation of their plight has supported military widows with 30,000 bags of rice, 10,000 motorcycles and 100 Toyota buses.

While the rice was donated freely to military widows, the motorcycles and buses were given to the legionaries on hire purchase for two years without an initial deposit.

The national chairman, Nigerian Legion Brigadier General Jones Akpa (Retd) in his remarks said the humanitarian day with the theme: “Real Life Heroes” is to honour families of fallen heroes.

He said the Humanitarian Day was the most important day by the legion because humanity is touched.

“It is a day set aside to touch the lives of those that are living. This day must not be restricted to a day event but replicated and made a continuum throughout the year,” he said.

He noted that the United Nations (UN) earmarked 19 August of every year as World Humanitarian Day to commemorate humanitarian workers killed and injured in the course of their work.

He said, “Our colleagues, who were your husbands, fathers, and compatriots are our fallen heroes while you, the widows, children, and other dependants are our ‘Real Life Heroes.’

‘’The best way to celebrate Humanitarian Day in our context is to take care of our Real Life Heroes.”

He noted that the body and the Ministry of Defence aim to alleviate suffering, improve lives, and maintain the human dignity of the heroes.

The managing director, NAPAAS, Muhammad Aminu Bello reiterated the need to support widows of fallen heroes who fought to protect the nation’s territorial integrity.

He continued, “But as we sit down to mark this day, it is pertinent to ask ourselves how far have we recognised our fallen heroes beyond the symbolism of presentation of a few items and photo opportunities with the ones they left behind.

“When the funeral march is done and the widows are presented with a token recognition, what else do we do to appreciate the most precious asset that our gallant heroes gave so that we all live in peace and security?

“What do we give their widows to help cushion the pain of losing their loved ones and breadwinners?

“How do we take care of the education of the children they left behind and ensure that they grow up to become proud sons and daughters of their departed fathers?”

He said NAPAAS had always collaborated with the Nigerian Legion to donate items such as bags of rice, wheelchairs, crutches and medical equipment to provide succour for the widows.

“In the years since it came on, NAPAAS has tried its best Within its limitations to provide for and link up our ex-servicemen with items such as tricycles, motorcycles on purchase, and joint Venture commercial partnership in transport, health, agriculture, housing, and skill acquisition.

“We want to do more but we have encountered challenges in our endeavour to be of service to our fallen heroes,” he added.

He, therefore, appealed to the federal government, the National Assembly, the Nigerian Legion, and the Ministry of Defence to assist with the necessary support to achieve its goals.

Following the presidential directive at the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day and emblem launch, the Nigerian Legion has continued to adorn top government officials with the emblem and appealed for funds to cater for the widows and children of fallen heroes and retirees.

Decorating the Minister of Police Affairs, The Minister of Mines and Steel Development and the director general, Bureau of Public Procurement, the secretary general, Nigerian Legion Gp Capt. Kayode Abe (Retd) noted that the body was set up in 1964 to carter for the welfare of 1st and 2nd World War veterans.

He added that after the civil war, Nigerian Armed Forces are still involved in the war against insurgency and many have paid the supreme sacrifice hence, the need to ensure the education of their children continues.

Abe said the occasion is a morale booster to frontline troops knowing that their families will not be left alone in the event they pay the supreme price for the nation.

The minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi on his part pledged continuous support to the Nigerian legion in order to carter for the welfare of retirees and families of fallen heroes.

He said the event was a morale booster to troops deployed in the front line fighting to ensure peace and stability of the country and ultimately sacrifice their own lives.

He commended the Armed Forces of Nigeria for their commitment and dedication to maintain a united Nigeria despite challenges confronting the nation.

He advocated for a separate trust fund to support the Nigerian legion in its cause to improve the welfare of retirees and their wards.

Also, the minister Mines and Steel Development Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite represented by the permanent secretary, Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade thanked the members of the Nigerian Legion for their valour and sacrifice in protecting the nation’s collective heritage.

Akinlade, who disclosed that she is a product of a veteran pledged to support the cause and maintain the dignity of families who have sacrificed for the peace of the nation.

While we remind Nigerians that the war against insurgency and banditry is for the whole Nigeria and not the military alone, we appeal to the government to concentrate holistically on the war, so that the result will be a huge success.

Let’s not forget that losing a soldier is like losing Nigeria, the sacrifice made by soldiers to fight the war is huge.