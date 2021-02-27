ADVERTISEMENT

By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri A Bride and dozens of passengers who were abducted by suspected members of Boko Haram on Friday afternoon along Maiduguri- Damaturu have regained freedom.

The information about the victims freedom was disclosed to newsmen on Saturday in Maiduguri by some family members of the victims as well as sources .

The terrorists attacked the highway and kidnapped a bride and her entire entourage on their way to the groom’s house in Damaturu after the wedding Fatiha which was conducted in Maiduguri. Killings and abduction of citizens have continued unbated on the major highway which is the major gateway linking people in Borno state to other parts of the country.

This is even as a similar incident Thursday took place on the same highway in between Jakana and Mainok, where a UNICEF Adhoc staff working with Borno State Primary Health Care Development Agency were among those kidnapped after setting ablaze his Corolla S private car. Family Source of the freed bride said they received a call from the military in Beneshiekh that the bride including her entourage and other abducted passengers have regained freedom and that they should proceed to Beneshiekh which is along the Maiduguri- Damaturu highway to receive them. The bride who is a graduate of the University of Maiduguri is a resident of the Gamboru kasuwan shanu area. According to the only victim that escaped the attack, an elderly woman, they were travelling with six cars together with the bride, and that she passed out upon seeing the terrorists who appeared in their front. She further said that the terrorists abandoned her in the unconscious situation and took away all the entourage.