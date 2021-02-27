A Bride and dozens of passengers who were abducted by suspected members of Boko Haram on Friday afternoon along Maiduguri- Damaturu have regained freedom.
Killings and abduction of citizens have continued unbated on the major highway which is the major gateway linking people in Borno state to other parts of the country.
Family Source of the freed bride said they received a call from the military in Beneshiekh that the bride including her entourage and other abducted passengers have regained freedom and that they should proceed to Beneshiekh which is along the Maiduguri- Damaturu highway to receive them.
The bride who is a graduate of the University of Maiduguri is a resident of the Gamboru kasuwan shanu area. According to the only victim that escaped the attack, an elderly woman, they were travelling with six cars together with the bride, and that she passed out upon seeing the terrorists who appeared in their front.
She further said that the terrorists abandoned her in the unconscious situation and took away all the entourage.
She was picked up by a patrol team who took her to the hospital for medical assistance. The bride’s family are unaware of the ugly scenario until after the woman who escaped the attack regained consciousness and call home to inform them of the incidence.