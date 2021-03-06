By Francis Okoye

Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum has charged residents of Dikwa who were on Monday attacked by Boko Haram terrorists to defend their ancestral homes against the invading insurgents.

Zulum charged the residents when he paid a sympathy visit to the Dikwa town of Dikwa local government area of the state.

The Governor urged the residents to be resilient and remain in Dikwa , saying that Maiduguri cannot accommodate over 500,000 people from Dikwa alone, talk more of citizens from Gubio, Monguno, Damasak, among others towns affected by the Boko Haram crisis.

Zulum said: “Dikwa is your ancestral home; you should not allow anybody to send you parking. It is surprising that over 500,000 residents would be running away from only 20 terrorists who want to chase you out of your homes.

“Dikwa is a big town, if you leave, Maiduguri will not accommodate you; so, you should stand up and defend your communities. You have over 300 members of the CJTF in this town, but they are all useless, since they can’t defend you people.

“After the attack, I was in Abuja where I met President Muhammadu Buhari and he assured me that he will not allow the repeat of the ugly incident and that no inch of our territory would be allowed to fall in the hands of the insurgents”.

He urged them to continue to be prayerful for the restoration of peace and always stand and defend their communities and assured them that more areas will be opened up for them to have access to their farmlands.

Governor Zulum also visited the headquarters of the Nigerian Army Super Camp 9, 81 Task Force Division, some parts of the Shehu of Dikwa palace, Primary Health Facility, Mudu Kaza and Alhaji Bashi IDP camps, UN humanitarian hub, which were all burnt down.

He promised to rebuild all the structures burnt down by the insurgents.