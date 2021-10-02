Boko Haram terrorists have captured over 500 communities in eight wards of Shiroro local government area of Niger State.

This was disclosed by the chairman of the local government council, Hon. Suleiman Chukuba, during an interview with journalists on Friday.

He listed the affected areas as Manta, Gurmana, Bassa-Kokki, Allawa, Kurebe, Kushaka, Kwati, Chukuba and Galadima Kogo.

According to him, the insurgents have attempted to incorporate and recruit residents of the communities to become Boko Haram fighters.

Chukuba, who lamented the situation, also said the terrorists were trying to equip the people to fight against the government.

“They incorporate the people of those communities by telling them they have arms and money to give them so they can assist them in fighting the government,” he said.

He noted that Boko Haram insurgents have proclaimed that they don’t want conventional primary and secondary schools, adding that their preference was the Islamic education.

“Shiroro local government has an uncountable number of Boko Haram.

“I have the proof being that I am the executive chairman, the chief security officer of the local government area. When they go to the various communities, what they tell them is that ‘We don’t want primary, secondary schools. We only want Islamiyya schools’,” he added.

The council leader, who is worried over Boko Haram’s incursion, appealed to the Federal Government to deploy more security personnel to the area to help dislodge the criminals who have made Shiroro their home.

Recall that the state governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, had few months ago raised the alarm that Boko Haram terrorists have hoisted their flag in Kaure village of Shiroro local government area.