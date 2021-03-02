By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

Days after the Nigerian military dislodged Boko Haram insurgents out of Dikwa, the terrorists have again taken over the control of the town.

Dikwa town in Dikwa local government area of Borno state is 75 kilometers away from Maiduguri the state capital.

Borno state Governor, Professor Babagana Umara had few days ago visited Dikwa where he distributed relief items which included cash to the victims of the previous attacks.

The insurgents LEADERSHIP gathered were said to have taken over the control of the town at about 6:30pm Monday 1st APRIL 2021 and broke into the UN Humanitarian hub.

Humanitarian sources from Dikwa said the insurgents are currently patrolling the town with one gun truck and three motorcycles operating without doubts or fear seen in them , telling people not to fear or run away , saying they were in Dikwa not to kill civilian population.

The source added:” The military withdrawn from the town since yesterday when the attackers came and might have been preparing for possible offensive to reclaim control of the town. “

A resident who spoke on the condition of anonymity disclosed that Dikwa Local Government Secretariat complex was set ablaze this morning at about 08:00am and presently burning.