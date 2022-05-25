The federal government has conferred the National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) award on a Lagos-based oil company, Brittania U Nigeria Limited and 48 others for their high productivity, hard work and excellence.

The Integrated Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Company was among 48 Nigerians and organisations in both the public and private sectors, that were recognised by the government.

The awardees were awarded last week during the 19th National Productivity Day (NPD) held in Aso Rock villa, Abuja.

In a letter of invitation dated May 4, 2022 signed by the minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Chris Ngige, the government stated that the award was in recognition of the firm’s high productivity and hard work.

The letter, addressed to the chairman and chief executive officer, Mrs. Uju Catherine Ifejika, said: “the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has approved the conferment of the National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Award on you in recognition of your high productivity, hard work and excellence.

“Your recommendation was based on the report of the National Productivity Order of Merit Award Committee after a vigorous selection process.”

ident and the entire people of Nigeria, I congratulate you this honour conferred on you by the nation.”

Presiding over the award ceremony, president Muhammadu Buhari congratulated the awardees for their various accomplishments and said they were carefully selected from a multitude of competitors. He stated that the awards should spur the awardees to greater heights.

The president also commended the chairman and members of the national productivity order of merit award committee.

Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika is the first and so far, the only woman to become chair and CEO of an Upstream E&P

company in Nigeria.

She joined Brittania-U Nigeria Limited from Chevron in October 2007 as Chair/CEO and has since steered the indigenous company to its current market leading position.