BHM Qomms, the UK operations of BlackHouse Media has announced the appointment of a general manager and lead consultant.

She is Ms. Enitan Kehinde, a CIPR and PRCA member who currently leads the company’s FMCG portfolio in Nigeria, BHM’s home country.

Kehinde would nreturn to the United Kingdom (UK) five years after she finished her masters degree in public relations at Sheffield Hallam University.

She joined BHM in 2016, as a graduate intern and quickly rose to become a lead consultant in one of the firm’s more rapid growths. She worked on ICT and telco brands, supporting Interswitch and MTN, before moving to lead the FMCG portfolio which houses Coca-Cola, Shoprite and Heineken/Nigerian Breweries.

In the UK, she will report to CEO Ayeni Adekunle.

“I’m looking forward to returning to the UK and driving everything we have planned for BHM, the industry, and our clients,” said Enitan Kehinde.

Ayeni has said that the company wiould look to support British organisations looking to make sense of Africa, while helping African brands explore UK opportunities.