A Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned till May 20, 2022 hearing on the suit filed by the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) seeking a referendum to determine fate of Biafra and other self-determination agitations.

Justice Inyang Ekwo who presided over the matter for the first time but the court could not proceed on the ground that some parties who seek to join the suite have not served the plaintiff, said the case have to be adjourned so that all parties can serve the plaintiff.

Speaking to journalists after the adjournment, counsel to CNG, Barrister Sufiyanu Gambo Idris, said, “Previously there are parties that filed application to be joined to three sets of parties, without our knowledge and there is two persons that applied for joinder which I just found out in court, even though they say they have already served our address of service but they have not been brought to my notice.

“Judge looked into that and he said it would be neater if all the five applications for joinder are taken once and it would give us opportunity of amending and process because after party have been joined, we need to amend and processes to reflect those parties that have been joined,” he said.

In his remarks, the spokesperson of CNG, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said the group is the plaintiff in the matter and initiated the action. He added that it is developing into interesting scenario.

“You can see that almost the entire nation is now out picking interest in the matter.

We urge all stakeholders in Nigeria and friends of Nigeria to support this process so that we can have much more peaceful environment to operate as a nation,” he said.

In the same vein, the Yoruba nation through the Yoruba global directorial lead counsel, Barrister Timilehin Albert, explained that people should have a right to decide where they want to be in a nation.

“Is their rights and that right is sacrosanct and it should be upheld, that is what we come here for.”

Also, the Igbo nation lead counsel, Barrister Victor Onwaremadu, said: “This is an interesting development, which show the unity in Nigeria, because you can see Hausa/Fulani, Yoruba and Igbo saying that they want to be party to this suite.

“We are saying that this is one of the ways we can bring peace to this country, than making troubles and many of killings, we have come together to determine how we are going to cohabit as one country in Nigeria. This is very important. Referendum, it means that the people can decide to stay together and you want to decide to stay together as a country.”