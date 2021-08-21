Bichi town in Kano State went agog yesterday as Yusuf, the son of the President Muhammadu Buhari, married the daughter of the Emir of Bichi, Zahra Nasiru Ado-Bayero.

Father of the bridegroom, President Muhammadu Buhari, was among thousands of dignitaries who attended the wedding.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the wedding Fatiha was conducted at the emir’s palace with the minister of communication and digital economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, presiding after payment of N500,000 as bride price.

Alhaji Aminu Dantata stood as representative of the bride, while Alhaji Mamman Daura stood for the bridegroom during the wedding.

Shortly after the religious rites, Dr Pantami then prayed to Almighty Allah to bless the marriage and grant the couple pious children.

Sheikh Qaribullahi Nasiru Kabara, the leader of Qadiriyya Islamic Sect in West Africa, also prayed for the couple and advised them to live in peace and harmony.

Dignitaries that attended the wedding included Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President Mohammed Lawan; Chief of Staff to President Buhari Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and several state governors.

Others were ministers, members of the National and State Assemblies, emirs, diplomats, politicians and well-wishers, among others.

The father of bride, Alhaji Nasiru Ado-Bayero, will be presented the Staff of Office by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje in Bichi today.

The Presidency had constituted a presidential delegation ahead of Buhari’s visit to Kano for the marriage.

A statement by Garba Shehu, the president’s senior special assistant on media and publicity on Thursday in Abuja said Buhari had dispatched a high level delegation to be led by his chief of staff.

He said the delegation included the ministers of defence Bashir Magashi; agriculture, Sabo Nanono; aviation, Hadi Sirika and water resources, Suleiman Hussein Adamu as well as the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity.

He said members of the delegation would stay back after the wedding to represent the president at the coronation of the emir at Bichi today.