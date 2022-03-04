The management of the Federal Polytechnic Bida has reiterated its commitment to ending all forms of sexual harassment against students through strict enforcement of punitive measures against erring staffs and students.

The institution’s director of gender issues, Hajiya Hussaina Hassan gave the assurance during the second annual sensitisation programme organised by the directorate for newly admitted students.

“This office is assuring you that those who are found guilty shall be brought to justice. Call out for help when facing any sexual harassment either from academic staff, non-academic staff or your fellow students,” she stated.

The director informed the gathering that the directorate was established by the Dkukogi-led management to prevent harassment and violence against both genders, and to give them equal access to opportunities.

She explained that “This office was created to help prevent harassment of women, men, boys and girls from happening and ultimately eradicate it from this institution.” She added that “gender-based discrimination and violence will stay unless there is long-term commitment and shared action among various sectors including at community level.”

The director said the annual sensitisation programme was introduced as part of efforts to inspire change in attitudes and beliefs that promote gender-based violence and inequality.

Speaking at the occasion, rector of the polytechnic, Dr Abubakar Abdul Dzukogi represented by the director, special duties, Engineer Wahab Adesina Abdulasalam, noted that the sensitisation became necessary to encourage proper balance in women integration in work and homebuilding.

