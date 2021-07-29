Federal Polytechnic Bida has matriculated 3,500 new students for 2020/2021 academic session as the rector, Abubakar Abdul-Dzukogi, charged the new students on academic excellence.

The matriculated students were made up of 2,400 and 1,100 National Diploma and Higher National Diploma students respectively

The rector said the school management is doing everything possible to make learning and teaching environment conducive for both students and staff, adding that good academic performance is a combined input of hardworking students and conducive learning atmosphere.

Dzukogi reiterated the institution’s zero tolerance for indecent dressing, examination malpractice and other social vices, and therefore warned students against actions that are detrimental to overall development of the institution.