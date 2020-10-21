The management of the Federal Polytechnic, Bida, Niger State has suspended three leaders of the Academic Staff Union of the Polytechnic (ASUP), for gross misconduct, incitement and unauthorised publication of official information and among others.

This was made known by the Polytechnic’s public relations officer, Mallam Hussaini Enagi in Bida on Monday.

According to him, the clarification became imperative as the union leaders were circulating fake, unsubstantiated and malicious story about the real reasons why they were suspended.

He said in a circulated message to members, “The ASUP–Bida pubic relations office in his usual characteristics, lied that the trio of the chairman, vice-chairman and assistant secretary were suspended for making inquiries on behalf of members on why there were no drugs in the clinic.”

He added that the persons suspended did not make enquiry through the right procedures, pointing out that “an enquiry on the instant case can either be done through the management or through the acting medical director, which was not done.”

“A look at the response to the query issued to the acting medical director revealed that the director had no knowledge of the visit, and did not approve it in the first place,” he added.

According to him “ ASUP-BD officials, who invaded the medical centre overpowered the lady on duty and took shots of the official information”.

“Even at this, did they confront the management with whatever information obtained? The answer is No,”.

he stated.

He further stated that, against the normal procedures, the suspended leaders went ahead to publish the information on social media without authorisation alongside other falsehoods saying “when invited to explain their various role in the matter, they failed to do so properly which amounts to insubordination.”