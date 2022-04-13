He first made the comments as part of a throwaway remark during a speech in Iowa about increasing inflation, telling supporters in Iowa their ability to budget should not “hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide half a world away”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has not held back from accusing Russia of genocide and “crimes against humanity” following the discovery of mass graves in the city of Bucha, said Mr Biden’s comments were “true words of a true leader”.

“Calling things by their names is essential to stand up to evil,” Mr Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

The White House posted a copy of Mr Biden’s comments online.

Last month, US officials rowed back on comments President Biden made in Warsaw. At the end of a speech in front of Polish government officials and dignitaries he said of Mr Putin: “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.”

The US quickly issued a clarification amid fierce backlash from the Kremlin. “The president’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbours or the region,” a Biden administration official said. “He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change.”

Genocide is widely seen as the most serious crime against humanity and is defined under international law as a mass extermination of a particular group of people.

While there is no legal consensus on whether Russia is guilty of the crime, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has described killings in the town of Bucha as “acts of genocide”. And last week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the attacks do not “look far short of genocide”.