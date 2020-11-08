BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Sunday, congratulated United States President-elect, Joe Biden, and the first African-American woman Vice President-elect, Senator Kamala Harris.

In a press statement personally signed by the political activist, he called on Nigerian voters to take a cue from the US voters especially the way they have used their ballots to rewrite the history of their country and redeem her dwindling international image.

He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to borrow a leaf from the US Presidential Election on how elections can be conducted transparently and every vote made to count.

He called on President Donald Trump to accept the results of the US 2020 presidential polls and to bow out gracefully having made his mark in the last four years.

He thanked Biden for lending a voice to the EndSARS protests which is a sign that he is aware of the Mis-governance in Nigeria.

He called on Biden and the American government under the new administration not only to strictly implement a VISA ban for soldiers who killed innocent protesters at the Lekki Tollgate, but to also indict state and federal government officials who ordered and aided the massacre, and also to push for Major General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd.) Buhari’s trial at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes against humanity, as well as take other strong measures to ensure justice for Nigerians who are victims of SARS brutality and other harsh economic policies of the present administration.

He thanked a former Secretary of State of the United States, Hillary Clinton for her role in the emergence of Biden and for speaking out against impunity and oppression in Nigeria and Africa at large.

“Nigeria is looking forward to, not only to strict enforcement of the US VISA ban already in place for elections riggers in our country but that America should push for the prosecution of General Buhari (rtd.), top presidency officials, military authorities and their families at the ICC over their complicity in the Lekki massacre,” Frank said.

The Bayelsa-born political activist added: “During your time as Vice President, the US played a major role in making Major General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd.) the President of Nigeria, it is now imperative that your administration equally help to checkmate the excesses, bigotry, human rights abuses, impunity and massive corruption inherent in the Buhari’s administration.

“Let this election mark the beginning of a new chapter in the America-Africa relationship especially by opening up more economic and immigration opportunities for poor and vulnerable Africans especially Nigerians, into the United States.

“As US President-elect, your soon to be inaugurated administration must help to hold Nigeria political office holders accountable for their impunity and illegal detention of citizens including journalists who are agents of good governance.

“The US under your leadership must ensure that Nigeria resources are not brazenly looted. Above all, it must make it impossible for present political office holders in the country to criminally stash Nigeria’s money away in any country of the world, going forward.

“I want you to help Nigeria get it right democratically by making its institutions work for the people, notwithstanding the political party in power or the individual that is President,” he added.