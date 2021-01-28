Kwara United coach Abdullahi Biffo has hailed the resilience of his players for the slim victory over FC IfeanyiUbah on MatchDay6 of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) last Sunday.

The Afonja Warriors came into the match on the back of a 1-0 win over Enyimba on Thursday courtesy of an early goal by Stephen Jude.

However, the Ilorin based club was made to toil harder for the win on Sunday, requiring an 86th minute goal by substitute Olawale Farayola to earn all points against the visiting FC IfeanyiUbah.

Speaking after the win, Biffo praised his team’s mentality and show of character to grind out the win.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Their (FC IfeanyiUbah) tactics almost paid off but my players kept on fighting. In a game like this, players might relax after they have tried their all but I give it to them for not relenting until they got the needed goal,” he told www.npfl.ng.

Kwara United have scored more than a goal in just one of their six matches, underlining the team’s profligacy this season. Biffo admitted their struggle to score goals but the tactician gracefully embraced the challenge to help his team improve this statistic.

“If the team is not creating chances, that would mean much problem. But when the team is not scoring but they are creating chances, I think the problem becomes narrowed,” he said.

“We will have to go back now and focus on goal scoring because that seems to be our problem. We play, we dominate but we are not always there to finish. No team is perfect. It is good that we know our lapses now and we will keep on working to get better with that,” he concluded.

Kwara United are now placed 5th on the league standings and the Afonja Warriors next face MFM FC in Lagos.